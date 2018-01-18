Transcript for Kelly: Trump campaign promises on border wall have 'evolved'

With the potential government shutdown imminent president trump on Capitol Hill had little to say about an immigration deal with the ball. But elsewhere at the capitol tears and protests from some of the nearly 800000 undocumented immigrants brought here is children. Known as dreamers and the Republican leader Mitch McConnell pointed the finger directly at the president for why there was no deal. I'm looking for something that president trump supports as soon as we figure out what he has four. Then I would be convinced that we were not just spinning our wheels the president rejecting a bipartisan senate proposal calling it horrible and very very weak. But a little over a week ago trump and brought in cameras to witness him negotiating with Republicans and Democrats. What about it cleaned up the bill now apparently the commitment that we goalie and she. I I think that's basically what they could say we're gonna come up with dot net. Republicans talked him out of that one sticking point the border while. Kelly telling Fox News that president drums campaign promises were not fully formed. You know there's been an evolutionary process just as president is gone through as a campaign and I pointed out to all members around the room that they all say things. During the course of campaigns it may or may not be fully informed. The deal on the table now be a one month funding extension that does not address immigration. If it does not pats the government shut down. Starts at midnight on Friday. Diane Kenneth. It's making his for us from Washington Megan thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.