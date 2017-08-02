Transcript for Kellyanne Conway Defends White House's Credibility

Trying to bait Kellyanne Conway is now apologizing for referring to a massacre in Bowling Green that never happened. Conway has been taking heat after criticizing the media for not covering that nonexistent massacre on Thursday. But last night she attended to clear the air telling CNN she misspoke and she's sorry. I regretted it tremendously because. I used the wrong word to describe sending several times I felt badly about that and I apologize and it rectified and say something else about that. Conway says she meant to say Bowling Green terrorists referring to two Iraqi men convicted in Bowling Green, Kentucky. That's helping al-Qaeda carry out attacks in Iraq ABC news was among a number of outlets that did report their arrests in 2011.

