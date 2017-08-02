Kellyanne Conway Defends White House's Credibility

More
Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway defended the White House's credibility on CNN Tuesday after she came under fire last week for referring to a Bowling Green "massacre" or "attack" that never actually happened.
0:40 | 02/08/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kellyanne Conway Defends White House's Credibility
Trying to bait Kellyanne Conway is now apologizing for referring to a massacre in Bowling Green that never happened. Conway has been taking heat after criticizing the media for not covering that nonexistent massacre on Thursday. But last night she attended to clear the air telling CNN she misspoke and she's sorry. I regretted it tremendously because. I used the wrong word to describe sending several times I felt badly about that and I apologize and it rectified and say something else about that. Conway says she meant to say Bowling Green terrorists referring to two Iraqi men convicted in Bowling Green, Kentucky. That's helping al-Qaeda carry out attacks in Iraq ABC news was among a number of outlets that did report their arrests in 2011.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45342940,"title":"Kellyanne Conway Defends White House's Credibility","duration":"0:40","description":"Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway defended the White House's credibility on CNN Tuesday after she came under fire last week for referring to a Bowling Green \"massacre\" or \"attack\" that never actually happened.","url":"/Politics/video/kellyanne-conway-defends-white-houses-credibility-45342940","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.