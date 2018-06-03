Transcript for Kellyanne Conway found to have violated law banning use of office for political ends

A senior advisor to the president Kellyanne Conway in some legal hot water today after an independent government agency found her in violation of a federal law that law. Is the hatch act and it prohibits government employees from engaging in political activities the Office of Special Counsel which has. No fit affiliation with Robert Mueller is Russian investigation says Connolly repeatedly advocated. For Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore. The White House today has disputed. The finding.

