Transcript for Kellyanne Conway tells behind-the-scenes story about Clinton's concession call

When we had agreed the night before. Rotten market agreed in it before turning out to me on Hillary's campaign manager that. Within fifteen minutes of the eighteen calling the race for Secretary Clinton. They would be fifteen minutes and then she would take to the podium and declared victory he's basically saying. That you have fifty effectiveness for mr. turn to gap if she's been declared victory. And they said in the event that mr. trump claims. I'm I. Secretary Clinton will call him within fifteen minutes EP sanity scenery tells an act and look down literally is a commitment to story. Plus if it's at an avid in. Hey who were without. And she's absolutely lovely she nearly it and and I said I think. And Secretary Clinton speak to mr. company said now that is he male mice that were written very available. And I can't don't want us a little later I haven't set a screen shot that anti Indian point unit in the firm and he and vice president parents and their lives. We're there and with the rest is history so. That was just really a remarkable moment I think it is remarkable moment for anybody in any any David Everett fighting ally frankly.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.