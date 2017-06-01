Transcript for Kerry Calls Russia Hacking a 'Hostile Attack of Major Proportions'

I want to start with Russia and and I know you said you have you have talked your counterpart. About hacking. Teach you. Say to them that you knew it went to the highest levels in the Russian government. It. In every way possible eruptions were informed about our knowledge of displeasure about what was happening. Again did did they reelect you knew. That it was the highest levels of the Russians as I said of the United States is a direct conversation with President Putin regarding this. And made it crystal clear. It was that we knew what was happening for the hostess. You've heard some people talk about this as an act of war do you think a cyber attack is an act of. What does it certainly hostile attack and is certainly hostile activity. Whether it's. It what how you respond. It is. Subject to a number of different various variations. Tours and the president has chosen. Some have been made public so we'll not be made public. Some of the responses. But. It's serious as its deadly serious business people start. Engaging in ways that interfere with a and other countries. Fundamental. Basis its democracy. Is freedom of choice its electoral process. As a hostile act major proportion.

