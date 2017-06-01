Kerry Criticizes Donald Trump's Use of Twitter

The outgoing secretary of state said Twitter announcements do not allow you to "adequately deal with the complexity of many of the choices that we make."
0:51 | 01/06/17

Transcript for Kerry Criticizes Donald Trump's Use of Twitter
The tweets that you've been seeing from the president elect and with they obviously those pertaining to foreign policy whether they're in Taiwan whether there Russia whether it. Intel what what effect do you think that hands a. And how could speculate honestly. I don't. You know I know that. Make announcements of foreign policy bites we Twitter I don't think. You know a 140 characters. Allow you to adequately. Deal with the complexity of many choices that we make I think we really need to hopefully move to. Different. A way of communicating. Wherever this administration is gonna go but it's up to them to make that decision and I relegated to a back and forth.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

