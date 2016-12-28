Transcript for Kerry Defends 2-State Solution as 'Only' Path to Mideast Peace

Today I want to share. Candid thoughts about an issue which for decades has animated the foreign policy dialogue. Here and around the world. The Israeli Palestinian conflict. Throughout his administration. Pres Obama has been deeply committed to Israel and its security. And that commitment has guided his pursuit of peace in the Middle East he. This is an issue which all of you know I have worked on intensively during my time as secretary of state for one simple reason. Because the two state solution is the only way to achieve. It just and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians. It is the only way to ensure. Israel's future. As a Jewish and democratic state. Living in peace. And security. Within its neighbors. It is the only way to ensuring future of freedom and dignity for the Palestinian people. And it is an important way of advancing the United States interests in the region.

