Key players in Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with Russian lawyer

On June 9, 2016, Donald Trump Jr., Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner sat with Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya in a meeting organized by Rob Goldstone.
1:14 | 07/11/17

Transcript for Key players in Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with Russian lawyer

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

