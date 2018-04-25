Transcript for Kourtney Kardashian arrives on Capitol Hill to clean up cosmetics

Reality TV star according card Ashton is pushing congress to pass new rules for the makeup industry. She traveled to Capitol Hill to support a bill that would require more testing of ingredients in beauty products only eleven chemicals. Have ever been regulated by the FDA for use in cosmetics. Lawmakers hope to take up that bill next month. And you mcdonalds has opening in Chicago today and it is on like any other in the world that's because it'll sell McDonald's food items. From other countries the manual include cheese and bacon loaded Fries from Australia and the neck spicy chicken sandwich from Hong Kong. The mighty Angus burger of course from Canada and a Brazilian make flurry. With chocolate covered coconut bites sounds yummy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.