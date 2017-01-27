Transcript for Kremlin: Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin to Speak by Phone on Saturday

We begin with president trump poised to have his first direct conversation with Russian president Vladimir Putin so the Kremlin overnight confirmed that the two leaders will speak by phone tomorrow president trump has said that he wanted to develop. Better relationship with Russia and suggested lifting the latest sanctions imposed by the Obama administration. In the meantime there is this the president to squaring off with Mexico over has promised border wall Mexican president Enrique opinion at a abruptly called off a visit to the White House after refusing to pay for the walk. And now there's talk of a possible border tax ABC's Stephanie Ramos has the latest from Washington good morning Stephanie. Bay Area Allen Kenneth good morning president Chavez already signed an order to start building that border wall but the big question still looms. Who is really going to pay for it. President trump insists the border walled will go up with American money Mexico will eventually pick up the tab. I've said many times that the American people. Will not. Pay for the walls. And I've made that clear to the Government of Mexico. White house Press Secretary Sean Spicer suggested slapping a twenty per cent import tax on products out of Mexico as payment. Right now are our country's policy is to tax exports and right imports lovely the end which is. Ridiculous. Look like doing it that way we can be ten million dollars a year and easily pay for the wall just that mechanism amount. Mexico's government against this idea when it was a campaign promise. The long. And still against it and very trump presidency. Dutch. Exports to Mexico into the US that's when they might be great consumer. Hours earlier Mexico's president opinion yet though telling the Mexican people I've said it wants and again he said Mexico will not pay for any Walt. Paying any adult later tweeting his upcoming trip to meet with trumpet the White House was off. Trump telling GOP lawmakers at a retreat in Philadelphia it was a mutual decision to cancel. Unless Mexico is going to treat the United States fairly. With respect. Such a meeting. Would be fruitless. Meeting between trump and British prime minister Teresa may it's still on the books for today despite their differences on torture trade and NATO. Aside from today's meeting with the main mr. trump we'll also head to the patted gone to a to sign more executive orders and to attend the ceremonial swearing in of his U defense Secretary General James Mattis.

