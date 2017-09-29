Transcript for Kushner lawyer: No private emails related to Russia investigation

Meantime the White House has reportedly launched an internal investigation into the use of private email Mike top officials in the administration. Politico reports Jared concerned about could Trump's use of private emails for government businesses. Are the focus of interest a spokesperson did not respond to our request for comment. President shop is calling his tax reform plan a once in A generation opportunity insisting the middle class not the wealthy. Will benefit instead he says a rich Americans like himself would actually pay more under his plan. I the president hasn't released recent tax returns but using his 2005 tax return. And a Bloomberg estimate of his wealth the New York Times now says his proposed repeal of the estate tech could save the trump family more than one billion dollars.

