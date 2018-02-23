'Largest-ever' North Korea sanctions a footnote in freewheeling Trump CPAC speech

More
"I do want to say it, because people have asked, North Korea, we imposed today the heaviest sanctions ever imposed on a country before," President Trump said.
0:27 | 02/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Largest-ever' North Korea sanctions a footnote in freewheeling Trump CPAC speech
I appreciate everything you don't I don't want to say because people ask North Korea we can pose an eighty have you sanctions. Ever. Okay. Hopefully something positive can happen but that just was announced and I want to let you know.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53308922,"title":"'Largest-ever' North Korea sanctions a footnote in freewheeling Trump CPAC speech","duration":"0:27","description":"\"I do want to say it, because people have asked, North Korea, we imposed today the heaviest sanctions ever imposed on a country before,\" President Trump said.","url":"/Politics/video/largest-north-korea-sanctions-footnote-freewheeling-trump-cpac-53308922","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.