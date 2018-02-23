-
Now Playing: Van strikes security barrier near White House, driver apprehended
-
Now Playing: Trump says school guards don't 'love the children' as much as teachers
-
Now Playing: SPECIAL REPORT: Former Trump aide Rick Gates formally pleads guilty to two counts
-
Now Playing: Florida governor calls to raise gun sale age
-
Now Playing: Rep. Joe Kennedy III talks gun control, bringing back bipartisanship
-
Now Playing: Trump renews call to arm teachers in wake of school shooting
-
Now Playing: 'Largest-ever' North Korea sanctions a footnote in freewheeling Trump CPAC speech
-
Now Playing: Trump reaffirms the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
-
Now Playing: Trump calls for making schools 'much harder targets for attackers'
-
Now Playing: President Trump stresses Second Amendment in speech to conservative conference
-
Now Playing: Manafort, Gates facing new charges from special counsel
-
Now Playing: Missouri governor indicted on invasion of privacy charge
-
Now Playing: FCC officially repeals landmark net neutrality rules
-
Now Playing: Deputy press secretary takes questions on Trump's school safety meeting
-
Now Playing: Granddaughter brought to tears as DOJ targets elder scams
-
Now Playing: Trump calls for the reopening of mental institutions
-
Now Playing: Trump calls active shooter drills 'a very negative thing'
-
Now Playing: 'We need to harden our schools,' Trump insists
-
Now Playing: Trump continues call for raising age limits on guns, says NRA is on board
-
Now Playing: Trump hosts listening session with shooting survivors, families of victims