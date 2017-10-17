Transcript for Latest version of travel ban blocked by federal judge

President Trump's latest version of its travel ban now blocked by a federal judge in Hawaii just hours before taking effective midnight. This version bans people from six Muslim majority countries plus North Korea and Venezuela the administration saying these countries have not met new US security standards. The state wife claims the band still aims to exclude Muslims as the president once promised as a candidate.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.