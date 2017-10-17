Latest version of travel ban blocked by federal judge

This is the third version of the Trump administration's attempt to limit travel.
Transcript for Latest version of travel ban blocked by federal judge
President Trump's latest version of its travel ban now blocked by a federal judge in Hawaii just hours before taking effective midnight. This version bans people from six Muslim majority countries plus North Korea and Venezuela the administration saying these countries have not met new US security standards. The state wife claims the band still aims to exclude Muslims as the president once promised as a candidate.

