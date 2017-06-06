Transcript for Leaked NSA document is proof of Russian election hacking, top Dem says

While I condemn. The leak. And the person who leaked it we now have in the public domain. Verified information that the Russians made a an aggressive attempt. To access not only eight vendor. Of voters software in this country that also a number of states. The voter file databases in the month prior to our election. Mean in any anger circumstances this would be an earthquake. But because of everything else was going on jailed in of tension. Has been given to something that is your responsibility as the secretary of homeland security and that is critical infrastructure. Including the election systems. I have asked for a number of pieces of information this is one area where we have not gotten a response yet I do appreciate the U all of not frozen us out. A mini my colleagues are being frozen out across the government. I'm you have not frozen is out I'm deeply grateful for that. I am anxious to get more information about what. We know about these attempts on whether or not they accessed the tabulation and it's clear they were true. On imagine the disruption we still allot time his country time out voter ID imagine the disruption. If thousands of people showed up to vote in their names were no longer on the voter files. What would we do. How would we address that in terms of fairness and open and free elections. So I guess my question to you is argue deferring any investigation of this to the FBI. Or is the department actually actively engaged in investigating. The penetration are the attempts to penetrate the voter files whose country immediately before the election by the Russian government. Thanks senator. You know media market Deutsche any question relative to anything that anyone in the immunized his car recess I would say ago. Upfront. I would not been of because of the act the allegations in the things that have been allegedly released. So highly classified I would want to conduct confirm or deny anything. In there I think we just have to wait for the investigation have to become over sent people over to talk to to the level that they can about what actually took place. And I believe. And certainly members of congress deserve that given levels of classification. But I share your concern I don't disagree with anything he said relative to the sanctity of our voting process. Clearly it's an injury should be an interagency. Investigation and that is taking place DH SB part of that. As you know just prior to his is leaving. Went out in and declared that the the voter voting into structure was in fact critical infrastructure. I've had a a large amount of push back on that from. States. Some members of many men members of congress. It was done before I took over we're looking at that trying to help to states understand what that means it's voluntary entirely we're here to help so to speak. But I am meeting with the state Homeland Security. Professionals I think next week here in the city and we put that question to him. Should we. Back off on that on that I don't believe we should Richard Reid back often at UCS's. As partners and helpers in this. Two to help. You know down down inside the states and help you. Make sure that you or your systems are protected. But there is nothing more fundamental to our democracy. That voting. Why yelling and following up with I just hope the you can today mean it would be one thing for that. States to say we don't want the federal government to beat. I liked Erica elections are decentralized I don't like the federal government's be telling each state how to run their elections are what vendors to use on the other hand this was Russia right. Mean this is rush this was not. You know some hacker in at a university trying to screw around with one individual state is with an international. Attempt. Two in in in impact the elections of the United States of America so it really would be I think distressing. If the United States would then pull back from the ability to help states. Protect these voter files and you Waller going to be in the best position. A to be able to do that so is someone from the department working in the investigation or we are over this intrusion into our data file just uttered at a horrible okay.

