Transcript for Lena Dunham Discusses Her Reaction to President Trump's Election Win

And activists out now after six seasons of boundary push it boundary pushing T day. Lena Dunham series girls is starting its final season balked. She's also been a lightning rod for controversy off screen and she's taken the trump victory. Very badly as we all are big. Around to middling big lead. Please welcome the very very talented Linda died this. The but I genital Amanda Marie Smith and did a beautiful mom I like that now matter if you tell my. Frank Hartmann at my friend Todd Oldham is an amazing designer and not working in designer onetime deputy let me. Peruse his his his old bits and I still best every yeah. A couple of pieces to cover the Naples just so beat you approach. The troops there could insulate people to climb of the major air. So I'll talk to because I know that you were very upset that Hillary Clinton did not win. The allow ascent of court yeah. And vowed he would then broke out in hives I heard you had like a whole cycles somatic respond I did I found the night of the election to be so shocking and dramatizing and if I felt that way I can't imagine how the people who are so at risk in this country right now must have felt like home. White girl was on television is breaking out and hives and how do you undocumented Americans feel. Islamic Americans. Transamerica and all the people who Donald Trump has made it so clear that he doesn't consider human and doesn't have any interest in protecting right the fact is. All these signs. Read that you would like the critics to stop calling him names is that it's it's useless and counter productive. Important to remember that one at the tools that Donald Trump used to insult the people who disagree with them was to demean their bodies reading them. Rating when entrance here attend calling them dogs and pigs things that need didn't hear that are probably so horrifying we can't imagine right. And so for Aston and referred him as the orange giant her talk about you know like the size of his member whatever kinds of things we've been doing like. That's actually productive Ashley because. He has he's so full of hateful rhetoric his policies are so ridiculous. Why don't we use our brains and our smarts and gather around and talk about that and not stoop to the level of the cabinets that did you get high school. A. And cost him in a tell us about your Halloween constant traveler I'm not. I was attracted I was it grabbed the vagina as I was told there's a word I can't stay here on that you cannot lessen your pet yep. That I can I can Sadie anatomical terms so I felt like I would like to meet eat take back some of the power from. Donald Trump's horrifying. It nation of sexual assault and instead. Dressed myself is about vagina and and not I dead. In the Long Island lights seen. My friends. Here's Tim Marisa for having having put look together and I've never felt more myself I need to try and at Halloween I am not an act clever ever where did you do in this that. Have to tell you I went my kitchen and went denying that the dining rail Dave Conan not night. I'm Alan I here's the thing about Inkster Graham is that you can show to so many people without ever stepping outdoors and stepping outdoors isn't it the interest of mine. You do have a grab your party at home. I had gotten I had a Bagger agenda party at home my boyfriend was the one who was forced to take the photographs he was exhausted by the issue let's yeah. But proud of the mess and he. I just thought I was a hot topic on a lot about people weren't reading all of us were reading this morning about this guy I get I don't know the details that would put up that maybe I can give you details it was some some guy somebody is a psychiatrist I believe. It he says that California congressman Ted lieu not a not a shrink. He wants an in house shrink in the White House what do you think about that like it actual. On the premises psychotherapists. Yeah. Although I'm more worried about getting Seko therapists into schools women's shelters and other places were people have been horribly triggered by this election because we've all been told narcissistic personality disorder cannot be cured now nor has. There's something wrong. Wrong with me this something I need to fix answer any a lot of self reflection happening though it's apple has had. That psychiatrist and he as a many kind of mad he would it sleeps through the night which means warmest on these tweets that we love so much yeah yeah. Well you don't. Wanted to ask you you who used to that you had gone through a weight loss program. That was because of Donald Trump and you recommend it for other people as well. So I know that that the rate we need in a real feel they without like. Liberal so weakened she can't eat food because of dollars reporters and express was not like. This is being troopers on different ways and I know that if I'm not hungry we have a real freaking problem. Oh. Say this to meet him because final summit from my job my body at center. Yet you're not your very normal looking around that's a little bit then well. A little bit since the nicest thing NN's over sentences. Flag you know we think you're staying and you can be as you say a normal looking girl when you move into the realm of Hollywood that in and of itself shocks people right and the fact that I'm consider. Plus highs or an example we definitely an orthodox body and you have to admit it was a very rude awakening the first and I saw people's actions and the show and out like. I was pretty banking and like. Under a bank. A healthy approach of south you're scenes everybody looked the way that they TO unless you really have to credit my parents with that I come from a family that is not just liberal that answer company near our world where there were still many people who were using their nontraditional bodies as part of their artwork and my parents OA's let me know that difference was a beautiful staying in that there wasn't certain a one size fits all and you. When will literally bought me a Barbie and as I've -- happy to be need all that was like had flat feet small brass. A pudgy stomach and like an articulated vagina and I was it is idle hours of that I think. I have I think isn't the worst lever I want a Barbie I cut her head off a flustered on the toilet but looking and that. I feel I have batted an Oscar happy in all. That's what to say it would be that you were so bold and being who you are and the show has. Broke ground and what you've done for a lot of young ladies I have three daughters that are are in that age. Demo and they watch the show on him in the art world. And you have really been an amazing example does to speak the Sibley and be yourself and not gaps TGI yourself and not touch yourself up. Being may. I really am really are your daughter Maria Gil about me being attracted TO. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.