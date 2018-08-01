Lindsay Graham reacts to Trump calling himself 'really smart ... and a very stable genius'

Graham said, "If he doesn't call himself a genius, nobody else will."
3:00 | 01/08/18

Transcript for Lindsay Graham reacts to Trump calling himself 'really smart ... and a very stable genius'
Not at the wolf look there's a main thread. That says that trump is not mentally fit to be president right there a lot of people in the book who say that he's a moron he's an idiot the secretary is Tillis and even said he was a crime yet according to the book and he put guys and tell us and now he didn't quite deny it. I think I'm cult and not really yet get it anyway Saturday trump calls himself quote like really Smart. Analysts say Virginia so do you think's he's like really Smart in the stable Dana. I think this city doesn't Collins up a genius nobody else. Well I'd say you. He beat me like a drop. He ran against seventeen Republicans and crushed assault. He ran against the Clinton machine in walk. So all I can say is you concede any or say about the guy. Say there was a Xena phobic race baiting religious bigot. I ran out of things to say and have. He won it. Yes why he's our pros to.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

