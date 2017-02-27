7 lines to remember from Trump's joint address to Congress

More
Donald Trump delivered his first-ever address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night, addressing several familiar themes from his campaign, and calling for unity to address a litany of issues that he says are plaguing the country.
3:42 | 02/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 7 lines to remember from Trump's joint address to Congress

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45819879,"title":"7 lines to remember from Trump's joint address to Congress","duration":"3:42","description":"Donald Trump delivered his first-ever address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night, addressing several familiar themes from his campaign, and calling for unity to address a litany of issues that he says are plaguing the country.","url":"/Politics/video/lines-remember-donald-trumps-joint-address-congress-45819879","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.