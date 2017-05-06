Transcript for After London attack, Trump says 'bloodshed must end'

Good morning to you candidates and diet isn't the president's debut on the Washington so crucial circuit. He was hosting an event for the first time not at the White House or at trump park at property. But instead he and the First Lady holding a fund raiser at the iconic Ford's Theatre. He did to the podium in a tux for brief remarks describing what happened in London as a horrific terror attack he also added that the bloodshed must end. The bloodshed will end. We renew our resolve. Stronger than ever before. To protect the United States. And its allies from may vial enemy. That has waged war on innocent life as president. I will do what is necessary to prevent this the rat. From spreading to our shores and work every seeing them. And the president also said that the threat of terrorism has gone on for too long. He said that he had spoken with British prime minister Teresa may and offered the united states of assistance with their ongoing investigation.

