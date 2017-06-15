Transcript for Are looser gun laws the answer to gun violence?

This discussion about civility all this stuff and and you brought up this idea I've gone to toss out. Of course now people are talking about gun control laws but. Some of them because that would that yes they say. They're going to be carrying guns not cause they think they could have prevented this so let me as as a person who. Always gone and has been shot act. Yes. You know you can listen you hear shots. You're basically in its use if you look at some were not. Yes OK you want to get out of the way you don't stop and I'll take. You know and if you're playing soccer ball you don't you're not wearing you'll not. So what do you one bit. You don't run over GO bat while they're shooting you wanna do. Moving up and get your butt and then try to figure out where it's coming from all the adrenaline it's not that's not the pants are but I this guy was used. Accusing it SK as seven point 62 rifle and that's a semiautomatic second fired forty rounds from Manhattan and when he hit the ground GAAP and kept spiraling out that's what they do but. I'm asking why did he haven't gotten he has apparently from what you eat. You know I don't you don't get a felony illegal drugs are because there which yet I was accused of domestic admiration anybody up his daughter wasn't enough to I can automatically. The judges Illinois firearm oak. Start that's definitely. There are always yours doesn't play call me may I have. Crap that I'm I had an Illinois firearm ID card and a concealed carry. License in that state and in Virginia that that the gun laws are very very relaxed they're very very loose out but law enforcement officers will tell you wind. When there's more than one person that hasn't done it makes the situation more dangerous for them because they don't know who that guy acts. And a handgun and you know what I'm. In New York State Legislature and to some it think this one thinks it's personal really. Because I live in New York State and they are tight gun laws here. I take the subway I take the bus I walk around freely if most of it in one of these states and are helping carry Internet and they are. I would never take I would never do public trans attention I'd be afraid that sometime this outbreak which have a say it just go manner of the upset about somebody took his seat to somebody's man explain what have you and she. Somebody else I clearly he's neither did I kill me follow the lead of other countries in an early look at Japan there there is. Almost no gun violence in fact it's like the chance of being killed by by a gun. I feel very differently about that though when I go to state like Arizona I go to states like Texas I'm not worried about law abiding citizens carrying guns they don't make me nervous I feel much more comfortable knowing. That if something happens you have law abiding citizens that have gone through background checks but have been trained have you had no idea what guns O time the I have I really Ronald L have you Eileen afraid people would not as I have and you a lot of these. Zero nobody wants somebody gets done there and there are Barry pro gun for us. Listen I have I have a lot of cops trying to I have I am saying he knew that when people start shooting. People tend to rot. If other people have dies it makes it very hot that the police say no when. You're likely to hurt themselves issue because. Every civilians got got back but the problem has left the capitol police weren't there at the capitol police were only there because the lease is Eric he's the house majority yeah they had not shown not. There would have been massacred and I and I actually not that hit show I don't need but. What you cited only the police have gone that's a police state does not been icing and apparently. Lacking I don't know Jay Anderson and listen this academic let me let's talk about the Second Amendment that police OK for the Second Amendment is about a militia. That's that that's what it's sad. Since we got that kind what is written that's why doesn't like to blame it on yes detectors save you do you not to protect Kenya without activity that could have an.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.