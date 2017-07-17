Transcript for During Made in America Week, White House defends imported Trump products

I'm wondering where you can tell us. Green America we'll include the Trump Organization really from brands. Where. Since I'm sorry if that it did as part of made in America week Trump Organization. Revolver from friends. Will make any kind of commitment. Treat. Gifts clothes what is. So there's a couple things are inching up that question first I think what's really important is the president's. Agenda regulatory relief and tax relief. Our focus on trying to make sure that all companies can hire here can expand here can manufacture here that's something that he wants for every company you've seen talk about that extensively. With respect to you know his own company's obviously it's an appropriate to discuss. That how anything would affect their own companies but I can tell you that in some cases they're certain supply chains or scalability that may not be available in this country. I'm not gonna comment on specific products but I will tell you that the overall arching goal of course so is to grow manufacturing to grow investment here in the United States negro. US workers yours that that remains the the overall objective. You. But it wouldn't be here sort we shall be. Again if it would be it's not appropriate for me stand here and comment on a business. Please you know that that's a little out of bounds but again I would go back to the president's broader goal. Which is to create investment here to bring back manufacturing base and I think when you look at a lot of these indices that measure. Confidence. Both in terms of CEOs manufacturers and a it made it their all time highs and any part of that is is there's a lot of confidence that the president's agenda is going to accomplish that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.