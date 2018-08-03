Major announcement coming from South Korea on North Korea: Trump

Trump's prediction comes as a South Korean delegation visited the White House.
0:33 | 03/08/18

Breakthrough tonight of these diplomatic efforts between north and South Korea president trump has a short time ago unexpectedly. Popped into the press briefing room of the White House. Telling surprise members of the media they are to expect big news still for his work. South Korean government is expected to make in major announcement on North Korea at 7 PM eastern time. That announcements coming after hours of consultations today at the White House between the US. South Korean officials have much more honest tonight Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

