Transcript for Where marijuana laws stand on 4/20

It's a joint session of congress known Arnelle not likely that more light. And that's kind. Say a man. Yet enjoy. The first anymore three candidates give away from members of congress and their staffs and advocacy group ruling happen passing joints around. To me picture congress reauthorize as a rule. It would prevent the the trump administration could crack down. During the campaign then candidate trump said he supported medical marijuana. And cold states issue. A new young report found 54%. Of people lose it used marijuana and 51% who say they use it regularly. Our parents currently 29 states have medical marijuana laws. And seven states including DC have legalized recreational use thank you thank you very much. And admitted one time user candidates former President Obama. Before leaving office called for the schedule one narcotic to be treated like tobacco or alcohol the new administration not quite so forgiving. It is a potentially. Dangerous gateway drug. The frequently use leads to the U supporter Brooks its use and possession. Is against federal law and the new attorney general the United States congress has made the possession of marijuana and averaged eight. And distribution but an illegal act. So why if you knew we needed if that's something he's not desired any arm of congress should pass a law to change change that room. It bailout killer heat game. Three new bills have been injuries ended this session of congress with bipartisan support they could do exactly that. Change the laws make the federal government treat marijuana exactly like alcohol Serena Marshall ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.