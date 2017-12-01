Now Playing: James Mattis' Remarks at His Confirmation Hearing

Now Playing: Ben Carson and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Spar on Trump Question at Confirmation Hearing

Now Playing: Former Marine weighs in Gen Jim Mattis Confirmation Hearing

Now Playing: Will Trump Continue Battling Mainstream News?

Now Playing: Kellyanne Conway Conflates CNN and BuzzFeed

Now Playing: Trump Calls CNN 'Fake News,' Refuses to Take Question at Press Conference

Now Playing: David Shulkin: Everything You Need to Know

Now Playing: Trump's CIA Pick: 'Pretty Clear' Russia Was Behind Election Hacks

Now Playing: Latest From Gen. Mattis Confirmation Hearing

Now Playing: Ben Carson Testifies About His Own 'Housing Insecurity'

Now Playing: Confirmation Hearings Analysis and Outlook

Now Playing: Trump's Heated 1st News Conference as President-Elect

Now Playing: Trump Announces 2 Eldest Sons Will Run Businesses

Now Playing: Intel Chief Dismayed over Information Leaks

Now Playing: Sen. Marco Rubio Grilled Rex Tillerson at Confirmation Hearing

Now Playing: Ben Carson to Begin HUD Confirmation Hearing

Now Playing: Senate GOP Clears Key Hurdle in 'Obamacare' Repeal

Now Playing: The Office of Government Ethics Calls Trump's Plan to Turn His Businesses Over to His Sons 'Wholly Inadequate'