Transcript for Mark Zuckerberg: 'There will always be a version of Facebook that is free'

This is the most intense public scrutiny saint. For a tech related hearings since the Microsoft during the that I chaired in the late 1990s. The recent stories about Cambridge analytic. And data mining on social may have raised serious concerns about consumer privacy. And naturally I know you understand the same time these stories touch on the very foundation of the Internet economy. And the way that web sites the drive our Internet economy make money. Some of professed himself shocked. Shocked that. The companies like FaceBook and good Goucher or use user data with advertisers. Did any of these individuals ever stop to ask themselves why FaceBook and Google did don't change don't charge for access. Nothing like this phrase. Everything involves tradeoffs if you want something without having to pay money for it. You're gonna have to pay for it and some other way it seems to me that's where we're what we're saying here. And he's great web sites that don't charge for access. They extract value in some other way. And it doesn't run with that as long as their upfront about what they're doing. In my mind the issue here is transparency. Its consumer choice. The users understand what their grains. Two when they excess of web cider grated terms of service. Our web sites upfront. About how they extracting. Value from users or do they the ball. The consumers have the information they need to make an informed choice regarding whether or not to visit a particular web site. Mine to my mind these are questions that we should ask for be focusing on. Now. Mr. Zuckerberg I remember well your first visit to Capitol Hill back in 2000. You spoke to the senate Republican high tech task force which I chair. He said back then that FaceBook would always speak very. Is that still your objective. Senator. Yes there'll always be a version of FaceBook that is Fareed it is our mission to try to help connect everyone around the world in to bring the world closer together. In order to do that we believe that we need to offer service that reverend can afford. And we're committed to doing that. Well if so how do you sustain a business model in which users don't think you're service. Senator re run up its. I said.

