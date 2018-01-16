Transcript for Maryland pastor attacks Trump with VP Pence sitting in front pew

And then there's no cycle I have to address that. One because I feel led by god to do it. Until because it is right to do it. And three because there are members of this church. More from Africa. Who from Haiti. They called me pastor. It is an. Alleged. That it hurt full. Dehumanizing. Official role. Guttural. Ugly. Adjective. That I care not to repeat in church. Who was allegedly use. To characterize. Some of the nations. Of Africa. In a statement. Was made. That we all are welcome people from Norway. More than we welcome people from hate me. I stand today as your pastor to beat him Utley. Of the nation's. And about Brothers and sisters and hate to. And I further say. Who app are made such a statement. And whoever you moves to such of this overruled. Disrespectful. Dehumanizing. Adjective. To carry the nations of the army church. Ever stated it is wrong. And they ought to be held accountable.

