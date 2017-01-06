Transcript for Matt Dowd's picks for best books to understand American politics

Four question. No name here it comes from. Oklahoma. And big question is a great question I think there was acts and it was what books about politics. Do I think. Explained ass war aren't the best examination of politics in America. He asked about today and there are some books written years ago still answer great understanding here where we are and I picked up three books. Three marks the first is. Totals famous quote many many of you know originally wrote this book 200 years this so no democracy. In America. Answers you read it in high school or rent it at some point in time in years education. Senior education levels. Challenger whatever. I'm still a great book that really it's a great understanding of America and what drives us through our country to formally enter access to its I recommend re greedy. Total democracy in America. The other book is more recent book by mark cleavage stop and it lets call this time it's about Washington DC and what really goes in. What's really mountain Washington DC understanding what drives people within Washington DC it's all about a lot it takes place politics that takes place. Author parts of that until you want to understand in some ways why Washington is broken and one in here it was disconnected. From Washington DC his book I think it's free it's better political books that come out last today. And the fun of apartment isn't now. And it's All the King's Men in this book and it's now all king's men written by Robert Penn Warren. And it is violence and now it is examination of politics in Louisiana. Answer loosely based on Huey Long. In Louisiana it's a great now let's quick re really great book. But it's really even that now is eight easy eight rape introspection into. Can't it's what drives people especially in the south but it's all across America so it doesn't three books and equipment tell Google. Robert Lee the edge and our hands warrant all the king's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.