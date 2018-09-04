Mattis on possible US airstrikes in Syria: 'I don't rule out anything, right now'

More
Defense Secretary James Mattis is not ruling out possible U.S. airstrikes against Syria in the wake of an apparent chemical weapons attack on a rebel area in Syria that killed dozens of civilians.
0:27 | 04/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mattis on possible US airstrikes in Syria: 'I don't rule out anything, right now'
For that we look didn't. Why a weapon. All. Framework here. Of booby all weapons. Put him and our allies and partners. From. Her and elsewhere weird board. If you keep people out taking actions marking it for instance. The.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54337687,"title":"Mattis on possible US airstrikes in Syria: 'I don't rule out anything, right now'","duration":"0:27","description":"Defense Secretary James Mattis is not ruling out possible U.S. airstrikes against Syria in the wake of an apparent chemical weapons attack on a rebel area in Syria that killed dozens of civilians.","url":"/Politics/video/mattis-us-airstrikes-syria-rule-now-54337687","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.