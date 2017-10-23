McCain blasts Vietnam War 'bone spur' deferments in apparent swipe at Trump

More
Sen. John McCain made the remark while discussing the Vietnam War in a C-SPAN3 interview.
0:51 | 10/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for McCain blasts Vietnam War 'bone spur' deferments in apparent swipe at Trump

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50654783,"title":"McCain blasts Vietnam War 'bone spur' deferments in apparent swipe at Trump","duration":"0:51","description":"Sen. John McCain made the remark while discussing the Vietnam War in a C-SPAN3 interview.","url":"/Politics/video/mccain-blasts-vietnam-war-bone-spur-deferments-apparent-50654783","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.