McCain sees NSC in 'disarray' after Michael Flynn's resignation

More
"Obviously there's an administration that is in significant disarray as far as national security is concerned and they need to fix that," Senator John McCain, R-Arizona, said.
0:40 | 02/14/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for McCain sees NSC in 'disarray' after Michael Flynn's resignation
Senator Hillary. Patient responses. Party and even after everything. Wanna see you wait to see. Obviously good news. Security is concerned. Fix that in. Service.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45483172,"title":"McCain sees NSC in 'disarray' after Michael Flynn's resignation","duration":"0:40","description":"\"Obviously there's an administration that is in significant disarray as far as national security is concerned and they need to fix that,\" Senator John McCain, R-Arizona, said.","url":"/Politics/video/mccain-sees-nsc-disarray-michael-flynns-resignation-45483172","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.