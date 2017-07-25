McCain gets standing ovation when he returns to DC after diagnosis

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., was welcomed back to the Senate floor with a universal round of applause after returning to Washington less than a week after disclosing his brain tumor diagnosis.
0:39 | 07/25/17

