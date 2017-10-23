Transcript for McCain says Vietnam-bone spur comment was about 'inequities'

If we all asked to serve wonderful. But if some of us are allowed not to. Because of our income tomorrow our position nor influenced in Canada should dish. Grace yeah about the drama as a draft enough in his address to which they had it not matter what you wish I had the drafted and someone's name would come up. And if they were wealthy but many times in the good doctor doctor JOK you you've got migraines. So that would go to the draft board and they would be excused. What about the farm what about the inner city person what about all of those who didn't have. And doctor do go to or somebody did and influencing they were expendable well yes. People what you were talking about trying to mr. trump because he had a doctor's note. That city have bone spurs had sent oil and once yes more more than one. Trying to do you can't get loans for cars do you consider him a draft dodging. I don't consider so much a draft Dodgers as I feel that the system. Was so. Wrong. That certain Americans could evade their responsibilities to serve the country. We shouldn't be in and we finally did she know we went to the all volunteer force and that's fine someone's wants to serve they should be able to. And by the way that is now down to about one or 2% of the American public. But isn't it kind of galling when he says that when he casts aspersions upon Jewish service when he could not out because of bonds' first isn't that. Ticks me off in a lot of people of this country. Suez I think the important thing is for us to help those veterans who need help. I'm but have a wonderful life I elect this person you'll ever see on this show. Show. What I cared about was when he was talking about other prisoners are lower. Including our World War II. Guys who are still around many again.

