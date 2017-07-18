Transcript for McConnell: 'We must continue to push forward now' with repeal-only

I regret that they effort to repeal and immediately replace the failures of obamacare. Will not be should council. That goes on me and we should give up. Who now try a different way to bring the American people relief from Obama care I think we hold them at least that much. In the coming days to settle take up and vote on repeal of obamacare combined. When they stable. Two year transition period. As we work toward patient centered health care. A majority in the senate voted to pass the same repeal legislation back in 25 thing. President Obama vetoed it then. President top draw. Present troubles on and now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.