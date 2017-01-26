McConnell, Ryan Say Congress Will Pay for Trump's $12B Border Wall

House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said today that Congress will forge ahead on plans to approve funds for President Donald Trump's border wall, which they estimate will cost between $12-$15 billion.
0:30 | 01/26/17

Transcript for McConnell, Ryan Say Congress Will Pay for Trump's $12B Border Wall
I I don't have any advice to the of the the president about that issue we are moving ahead. That was bigger pointed out there are group yesterday. Would have. What. You know abruptly. While it is twelve with the fame billion dollars so we intend address though the ball issue ourselves. That the president and deal with who. Relation to other countries and on that issue and other. And it will be fine structure.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

