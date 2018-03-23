Transcript for McDougal on alleged Trump affair: 'Somebody's lying, and I can tell you, it's not me'

And a former Playboy model who says she had a ten month affair with Donald Trump a decade ago. Is speaking out in an interview with CNN Karen McDougal says that she had feelings for trial. But says the affair was tearing her apart so she broken off. And she says after her first sexual encounter with trump in 2006 he tried to pay her. He actually turn and human. He didn't I sent an and I just have to see what kind of I am not just I don't you know how to describe the look at my face massive and so sad because. I never been offered money like that before never want to bring him to know I thought does he think that I'm in this for money or wind here tonight. Or is this a normal thing I didn't know but I looked at him and I sad. That's not me I'm not that kind of her off. And he sent colonies had nearly spouse saw. And I think thank you so I left actually got into the car Keats take me home and I start crying I was really sad and they're really hurt me but. I went back. McDougal has also apologized to millennia trump the White House says president trump denies having an affair with McDougal.

