Transcript for McMaster: Trump 'in no way compromised any sources or methods' during conversation

When you came out after the story broke. You said the president did not disclose any sources or methods he did not reveal anything about military operations. Why are you denying things that were not even reported what the report said is that the president. Revealed classified information that had been shared by one of our allies in the Middle East so the question is simply a yes or no question here. Did the president share classified information with the Russians in that meeting and. As I've mentioned already we don't say what's classify what's not classify what I will tell you again as to what the president share was wholly appropriate this story. The story combined what was leaked. With other information. And then and then and then insinuated about sources and methods saw wanted to make clear to everybody that the president in no way. Compromise any sources or methods in the course of this conversation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.