McMaster: Trump 'wasn't even aware where the information came from'

"I should just make maybe the statement here that the president wasn't even aware where this information came from," General H.R. McMaster said on Tuesday. "He wasn't briefed on the source or method of the information either."
0:55 | 05/16/17

Transcript for McMaster: Trump 'wasn't even aware where the information came from'
Is there are now an active investigation. Into how this information was heat and can you tell us about integrity and investigation. Let's ask you given. President Travis now going to be meeting face to face. Literally thousands of world leaders. Yeah cities. To his discretion insulin through information to decide to classify. How does not mean that we're advising him hadn't scored three. Well I mean there there are no sensitivities in terms of me or anybody who's been with the president in the many of these treatments he shares information way that is wholly appropriate. And I should just make I should just make maybe this the statement here that that the president wasn't even aware of where this information came from he wasn't. Briefed on the source of method of the information either so. I'm trust got to be last question because we throughout the week the president for coming.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

