Transcript for Is the media too tough on President Trump?

Yeah. You know is that what would the media. Did you pick up all planes not build it. And this week Manning found an ally and conservative political content and bad stock take a look. I wouldn't say that all of the media's enemy of the people would look every day pick up the New York Times every day this slamming slamming slamming him. I'm a grade status CNN I watch it quite faithfully. Every day seanez slamming him slamming slamming every day they're looking wrist scandal. They're just turning the woods upside down looking whereas scandal was all due respect I don't blame them for being furious at them. And I think he's got a lot of company. Yeah. I don't think you think it. So little question as is their median tune top find out. It I mean didn't he said this town years are not mean he really liked the media when it happens. Hot. Meantime. Stein famously said I don't think any president has been more wrongfully persecuted then mixing. I just think he was a saint that's so yes it is so the light is also is comparing trump to the only president ever resigns. A president committed a felony who obstructed justice in this is so he's conveying he's comparing him to and he was also Nixon's speech writer and a lawyer now he also. Who said this during that interview. He sent the media pick one little tiny thing that he did meaning Nixon. What tiny and yeah. One tiny little thing which was just to discuss the content. Now I'm not I you know I think acknowledged area aren't what it because it's so. A similar assert my. Or even just watch the movie All the President's Men which is great yeah. I mean just want I think they don't acknowledges trumps roll call list that I mean Russia is not small story you know trump needs into this by doing and saying ridiculous things he's tweeting at people he's saying things about foreign countries that could potentially cause problems for us in the future so what's wanting to have a general conversation not media bias. That's fair we can do that but it's another thing to say that the media is here criminalizing trop when he's played a we'll a lot of those things a lot of those questions at their -- he was respected him. Where do you like it or not they're fair questions and that's what immediate supposed to immediately right now your friends supposed to be difficult to supposed to make life hard for you useful to ask tough questions. And if you think you're not a for the job after it right crop is doing right now. And this whole thing that the that the media is the enemy etc. he is inoculated himself against what is coming down from Russia. Yet they are investigating. This crime the crimes that they have committed before the election and may be after. And so by vilified in the pressed my saying it sold fake by saying don't believe that. When that all of this comes down he can say they like you press isn't it. Analyze and hold an inoculation. Like I think that's why I like idea comes. Fifty plus. I the assumption that everyone's an idiot what you can do well I'll won't be a lot of people are believing this news Mike are old and overall ad you know what I mean you know part of it. As is our own fall it's. Because we let stuff gold for so long. At union question we didn't stop stopped in mid. We're yeah part of this we did on this shall have but you know. We guess we can't well we know given him a break well that's what's giving him a break it's not about giving them a break my god you know op. I'm Kindle but eight years from the time that Obama. It's not. You know let's let's talk about when people are being crappy tibia. You know I have no sympathy Mans up my into the people. That may be people stopped kind of trip you up. But now. Because it happened on Friday leading up about it on the. The show was that the White House barred reporters from breast press briefing. Songs by Serb blocked CNN. The New York tying the LA times Politico. The BB CC plus feet from a press briefing we really not to talk about things like back and what was surprising to me but this was that the first time he's. He's not get the latest unprecedented though that he picked. The admitted reject picked sir and outlining Bennett allowed in the press briefing he's been handpicked adolescence he's on several press briefings. Where there has been no one who would say hey sorry that's not a fact that's a lie. Or pressing ham Heatley sent. This is really on the Republican hands and this is on ox. The constitution sets. And a free press is what has to be and we aren't tight we. If we arm our cut that's what we have we have a free press we have the right to assemble. And say we don't like what's going hot and the seconds the press disappears in this country this is no longer America. Yeah. Are there times where trump does things that are super easy about the size does not it you know he argues the sides who came to witness his inauguration and the big media crowd he's running the stories are headline they're lower third addict. Mini does something on the site. I do think there's something to be said for sometimes grabbing the low hanging fruit and making it the headline of the day because oftentimes there's something coming right behind it all yet isn't always. Double down onto it as well quite right. And so you know there's a lot of stuff and common Iraqi common out you know folks wouldn't severe mental disabilities. Given the ability to go get a gun yeah that's an issue and here now if you wanna bet that they slipped time. Listen how bad you wanna complain and ask. Complain about back out to cut back. The had a front you check everybody's got hurt everybody's being able to suddenly solves. Now we decided not to keep all our rescue call the press the enemy of the people extend the out of me maybe not say if he has said my enemy may be that would have had made a little bit that they're not the enemy of the people maybe you don't like to. Some credit also to people from the press Fox News young people are coming together and saying a little he has ignited cross I saw shall set us on it right there yeah I know a lot of well I don't rally this. Just aren't dedicated an act press where they've got it they shame and walk out yeah and participate I think. Another organizations in part time we're not.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.