-
Now Playing: President Trump refers to attack in Sweden that didn't happen
-
Now Playing: Listening to America: Wichita residents discuss political climate in Kansas
-
Now Playing: President Trump will skip White House correspondents' dinner
-
Now Playing: Is the media too tough on President Trump?
-
Now Playing: Trump: 'Very strong' budget to be proposed
-
Now Playing: Politics takes center stage at the Oscars
-
Now Playing: Republican calls for special prosecutor to investigate Russia's alleged interference in the election
-
Now Playing: Calls rise for special prosecutor to investigate Trump's Russia links
-
Now Playing: Remnick: 'What we need is a real investigation' into Trump team ties to Russia
-
Now Playing: Reich says Democratic Party hasn't been in 'this bad shape since perhaps the 1920s'
-
Now Playing: New DNC chair: 'Our Democratic unity is Donald Trump's worst nightmare'
-
Now Playing: Rep. Jim Jordan says GOP has to deliver on 'repeal and replace' promises
-
Now Playing: WH spokesperson: 'No reason' for Trump to attend WHCD and 'pretend' there's no 'tension'
-
Now Playing: Pelosi: President Trump 'has nothing to show' for first month in office except 'fear'
-
Now Playing: Politics could be a focus of stars at the 2017 Academy Awards
-
Now Playing: Senior GOP House member calls for independent investigation of Trump's Russia ties
-
Now Playing: Tom Perez becomes the new national chair of the Democratic Party
-
Now Playing: President Trump slams media amid news of FBI-White House contact over Russia probe
-
Now Playing: Kansas City shooting, Tampa mosque fire both being investigated as potential hate crimes
-
Now Playing: News outlets excluded from White House press secretary's gaggle