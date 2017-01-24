Transcript for How Meditation Has Helped Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan Navigate This Election

What it's helped. In the craziness. Like I look at trump and I think OK it is what it is he one. Amazingly he did a great job. Okay how do we respect them he won the people put him in place. What can I sit and listen. And find something that we can war. Without judgment without some of the other crazy stuff that I will be very critical of is there something in there. That because he is who we is minis. Different. That maybe maybe there's an opportunity for us rebuild the country and get broad band in every community like mine that we work so hard to try to yet. If there's something that take action you work with doubt. Dwell in the opposition give yet by being. Open to. Like seeing through all of the tweets action delusion in. What's what's the new one bout Alter alternative facts. Make the case seeing through all that okay what's he really trying to do with XYZ and can we actually get something done for the American people. Here's an interesting. It was corridor to investigate what is that can't imagine somebody in that trust camps it's funny thing. That reporters and then liberals. Took and take Trout literally but they don't take him seriously but the behind both form and don't take literally they see through all the severe cut but if you take tears. And and I at it very this dude I don't know or is that it was somebody's edit yeah with pro trop and and it kind of astute observation. And perhaps that is on some. It what you're talking. Totally totally and I just in the last couple days he brings the union guys and talks to only brings the heads of these corporations and who have outsource a lot of jobs from communities like mine. He's saying that party's over we guests are investing back in the country. I don't know what he's gonna tweet from the next two hours but I know what everyone in Youngstown Ohio heard. Union guys when they're talking about rebuild the country. And he had the auto Texan or about reinvesting back in the United States so we get tweet about what every once they're off of their kids' soccer game mean that they heard what they what's important to them. And you know I think you have stories of past presidents who have done so many different things personally and you know publicly. That it. People over to some extent what are you gonna do for me in mind. You know the bottom 9% has not seen income gains in the last twenty years. Like I'm over here you know. I don't care what you do come come someone popping these CEOs and Tom they got to reinvest back of my country. And that's used to so. You know I don't have to like them have to like go drink beer with the play ball with bomb but it he has something that's gonna help my constituents. I hope I can ratchet down. Stuff down to be able to do. I mean it's my obligation. Man basically and to be able to do that you have to be able to have a certain not re activity. You're just didn't you know fighting the whole thing and not going to be able to find that signal of sanity. And senate raw. Yeah and it doesn't mean you can't push back on things that you feel are gonna hurt your constituents are are in remain or. You're responsible. In the wouldn't talk to people in over makes one feel an outcast. You can do both.

