Transcript for Meet the little girl Trump called 'a hero'

Here with us today is another symbol of hope the very brave nine year old girl. Name's Sophie and Marie. Camp. Peters. Sophia suffers from a rare disease that has caused her. To have many strokes. At one point the doctors told self Ian. Did she would not be able to walk. Sophia replied if you're only going to talk about what I can't do that I don't want to hear it. Just let me try to walk. And keeps her. Right she succeeded. Had one ever heard doctors even told her mom and their right here in the front row where they should be. This little girl has got owners' side. Thank you Sophia thank you mom. Great mom. I say do you love your mom she said I have a great mom I love my mom. Right. Just two weeks ago Sophia needed to have a very high rate. On January 24. As Sophia when it decision. She far surpassed. Her girl. Millions and millions of people lifted Sophia up in their prayers. Today we thank this Sophie is with us. And she's recovering. And she's walking very well. And I have to say this Sophie you may only be nine years old but you are already. A hero. To all of us in this room and all over the world thank you Sophia.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.