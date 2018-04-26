Transcript for Members' support of Pruitt falls along party lines

I recognize there have been very troubling media reports of the past few weeks I promise you that I. More than anyone went to establish the hard facts in providing answers to questions surrounding these reports. Facts are facts and fiction is fiction. And allied is in the country is just because it appears in the front page of the newspaper given your track record how can the public. Trust your discretion to make their decisions when it comes to those vices you know congressman this was an effort to ensure transparency. The case as we do rule making it the agency what is based on your record should the public trust your decision making here with. The hypocrisy stepped up. That would exist in this system you define this is actually a support of transparency for all rule making the agency this is not an individual decision is made by the administrator this program back offices making decisions are rules that are based on transparent or I this is your opportunity to set the record straight. Did you administrator authorized mr. Jackson to side those documents for you. Congressman those were delegated to and that to mr. Jackson and an inspector general did and reference that in his management alert you know he recognized the addicted authorized him then to sign him. Those that those decisions that decision was made on yes or no did you authorize him. There are delegations get him that authority so that's a yes. Or even the inspector general recognized that congressman the so you authorized mr. Jackson to side effect documents for you an intern internal emails. Sara Breen Walt one of the ace who received a substantial raise stated that you were aware. And supported the races. Was that true. I think with respect the races what's what her yet was that true. I have nine minutes so right at the move along I was unaware of the amount no borrowers unhappy in my area where the race Wear them out nor was I aware that. The bypassing wore the PPO process not being respected it. If well what then I'm concerned that you have no idea what it's going on in your name your agency. Especially on an issue already under IG investigation I think this boils down to an issue up trust. And you've developed a system where your picking winners and losers we hit the public against the industry or your picking favorites within the industry. And I think there is a hypocritical outcome to at all. I listened to mr. administrative tear reasons why you haven't resigned in basically you said that that you're staying. Because only you can carry out the president's mission. And I strongly disagree with that I think here. Your actions are an embarrassment to president try and distract from the EPA's ability to effectively carry out the president's mission. And if I were the president I wouldn't want your help I just get rid of you. Mr. administrator your. Not first person to be the victim. For lack of better term Washington politics. We were asked for decorum that's not. Being. Decorous would've Doris. So let's just continue on with the testimony in room Ford public I think this has been a lot of classic desperately. Innuendo and McCarthyism. Were seen too often hear Washington it is unfortunate that works against civility and respect. For people in public office. I'm hoping we would be it would stay on policy. Today as much as we could package he sent just can't resist the limelight the opportunity. Grandstand.

