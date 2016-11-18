-
Now Playing: Possible Trump VP Pick Supports Abortion Rights: 'Women Have to Be Able to Choose'
-
Now Playing: This Week Fast Forward 07.10.16
-
Now Playing: Is Trump Bluffing About Knowledge of Alleged Russian Hacking?
-
Now Playing: Trump Continues to Question U.S. Intelligence on Russian Hacking
-
Now Playing: Trump Promises to Reveal More Details Regarding Allegations That Russia Hacked the Election
-
Now Playing: Inskeep on White House Transition: Both Sides Insist on Mechanical Level 'It's Fine'
-
Now Playing: Gingrich Says Biggest Worry About Trump Admin is That They Might 'Lose Their Nerve'
-
Now Playing: Sean Spicer Questions Whether Obama's Russia Sanctions Are Out of 'Proportion'
-
Now Playing: Schiff Warns of 'Vigorous' Response by Congress If Trump Reverses Russia Sanctions
-
Now Playing: New Concerns Arise Over Further Alleged Russian Hacking
-
Now Playing: President Obama Expels Russian Diplomats and Their Families From US
-
Now Playing: President Obama Expels Russian Diplomats After Election Hack
-
Now Playing: Russian Foreign Minister Proposes Expelling 35 US Diplomats
-
Now Playing: President Obama's New Sanctions Against Russia Meet Resistance From Donald Trump
-
Now Playing: President Obama Forcefully Responds to Alleged Russian Hacking
-
Now Playing: Obama Issues Sanctions for Alleged Russian Hacking
-
Now Playing: Obama Issues Sanctions for Alleged Russian Hacking
-
Now Playing: Punishment for Alleged Russian Hacking Expected to be Announced Soon
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump on Twitter Goes After President Obama, US Policy on Israel
-
Now Playing: Trump Claims Sprint to Create 5,000 Jobs 'Because of Me'