Transcript for Michelle Obama criticizes President Trump's decision on school lunches

for school lunches. If a child doesn't have have the money, they will have their hot lunch taken away, and they will get a sandwich. Or taken away entirely. If they are not able to pay up. Now I feel like school lunch in the poor areas may be the only meal kids are getting. Absolutely. So why are we fussing about this, you know? And so there are places that you can look. Friends and donorschoose. They represent teachers all over the country, and they are asking for supplies, things that they need. Doesn't matter how much money you have. If you go to donorschoose, and you go to lifestyle -- There's a menu. They will tell you how to give to teachers whose children are having struggles paying for their lunch. Or you can call around to the schools that may be in our neighborhood and pay off somebody's debt so that child can go ahead. There are things -- Yes. We can't give them. If we cannot depend on the government to help our kids, then it's up to me and you and you and you and you. That's right. To help our children. So if you can call, folks. Call the schools. Ronald Reagan said, very famously. Government is the problem. Well, government maybe under him was the problem. It wasn't the problem under Obama. It's the problem -- It wasn't? No. This came out of that administration. This program mab have worked well, but there was nothing before it, and that's the issue. That's right. People who feel the government -- they mean the government doesn't always do it better. Us making donations to private citizens or private organizations is better. Stock better food. We'll come right back because this is a good conversation. We'll be right back. Announcer: Still ahead, civil war. Can you force people to be courteous and respectful to each other, or does anyone have the right to be a jerk? Happening now? The perfect brow. Brow Drama Pomade Crayon from Maybelline New York. Our first creamy pigmented wax crayon sculpts and tames as it colors, in one easy swipe. Ask your doctor if Chantix is right for you. Many insurance plans cover Chantix for a low or $0 copay. (Crickets Chirping) When everyone started binge-watching shows, we didn't want to miss an episode. Hopefully, we can watch the whole season tonight. (Thunder) Uh-oh. (Rain) Fortunately there's Fingerhut.com. Get the credit you deserve and low monthly payments on brands like Samsung, Dyson and kitchenaid. We can get the bigger TV and stay within our budget. The things you want, the credit you deserve. Now you can. Cc2 Test message ??? You know, okay. So we're back in this conversation that I so rudely stopped. I apologize, but we had to go. Yeah. No, just the argument that bug me is that people say small government people don't care about schools and the poor. That's not the argument we're making. What we're making is when the government does something, it's a one size fits all, and they set a calorie count, and they don't account for individuals. You have a son that's 190 pounds and playing a bunch of sportsen. His calorie needs and what he is going to need his lunch plate to look like will be very different from a 95-pound girl who is saiden tear, and that's just a general comparison. When the government does this stuff, it's not individualized. Give me a better option. Get the local involved. You have to have the parents involved. Thes to come from local, and not Washington, D.C. That sounds like this to me. I don't want to get involved. I don't want to get involved. No. Like the grassroots encouragement because when we say you can't depend on D.C., you can depend on us to go and help. When you expect parent involvement, in a lot of these improv impoverished areas, they aren't able to, and they are torn. Nothing gets done, and what we're talking about -- Michelle Obama put in these healthy alternatives. You know, what is the other option? What I loved about what she did, was the farm to school movement where a lot of schools now have school gardens. They have their own vegetable gardens, and the kids are eating what they grow. I think that's a great pramt. That's great. That's great. Go ahead. You keep attacking government involvement. Every civilized country in the world has single-payer health care. They have food. If you see Michael Moore's latest movie, "The French," they are serve these gate pate at lunch. They have delicious, healthy foods. The kids have table cloths and they treat them like -- Table cloths? Yes. They are being served. We didn't have those. They are, like, waiters, and I don't understand why government didn't do what they are doing. Someone has to pay for it. Someone has to pay for it, and, you know, one of the things that drives me crazy is government is only as good as the people. If we start paying attention, things may get better, but we need the government to do certain things because certain things would never have happened. I agree with you.

