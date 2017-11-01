Transcript for Michelle Obama Tweets 'So Proud of POTUS ... I Love You Barack'

Outside tears shed at an air the president got a little deer are people in the audience gets your father's family is praying it was crying we should point out that saw showed Bob was not there because she has a big exam tomorrow morning so she stayed back at the White House but. A very reciting a liar exactly the entire. Family traveled this was actually his last official trip on Air Force One because we leads off this they're gonna. Actually just head down the street their doorstep. Beside fixtures at this early morning hours of Air Force One a joint base Andrews in Maryland. The president the vice president coming in after that big an emotional farewell speech. Very cool BN of an Arab. It is and what we're note I should point out that Michelle Obama sent out a personal tweet moments after the speech just saying with the most adorable photo of the family. Saying so proud of Potisk. And all that we've accomplished together an incredible journey filled with remarkable people. I love you Barack and there is the president getting military at a himself the United States speech there are a lot of people in the audience who were as well. Other. Senator Jeff Sessions will face another round of questioning today after defending his civil rights record during day one as his attorney general confirmation hearing. And demonstrations demonstrators were removed from the Senate Judiciary Committee chambers moments before the hearing began sections then faced questions. On a wide range of topics he insisted he would stay. Independent of the White House. And he promised a crackdown on quote the scourge of radical Islamic terrorism. Mailed Alabama Republican also addressed. Accusations that he's made racist comment. People fairly promptly tried this label you as. A racist or they get her. Whatever you want to say how does that make you feel. Well it does not fielder and there was an organized effort to Carriker tear me as something that Lawson true. He was very painful he was accurate then and does not accurate now. On the subject of amnesty for undocumented immigrants session said he would follow any laws passed by congress however he did say. A continuous cycle of amnesty encourages more illegal immigration. In the past sessions has called proposals to give people who entered in the US illegally a path to citizenship. Reckless. It's the Homeland Security secretary nominee John Kelly is backing Donald Trump's call for a wall at the Mexican border. In a questionnaire the retired marine general told the senate committee on Homeland Security. At closing the border would be his top priority. Kelly said a wall would have to be supplemented with patrols by federal and local authorities.

