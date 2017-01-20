Transcript for Michigan Lt. Governor Brian Calley at Grand Rapids Watch Party

I'm yeah. Ran crap yeah. I'm yeah. Not only see what I'm doing it and I'm it. Daniel. It's. And our view this land and an excuse me about it. The greatness of America. Yeah. I'm here to thank. Yeah I'm lying I yeah now I'm my little more than an Al yeah. It leaks yeah. Okay. Okay. I'm not a particularly surprise. And I'll get. Okay good. Yeah. I'm chuck recognize something here in Michigan good news a lot of. Behind iron yeah. Yeah. Did you receive knows how to play for a long time. Right here yeah. Not like I'm in now we need not worry yeah. What what I what I loved about yeah. Washington. Accepted the extent yeah. He was. I think we'll meet that type of environment here apparently. My regular. Regular people that are going to Churchill and how it's going on. Do your hits home regular. And that's where there are best yeah. Hasn't done a lot of them. Yeah. Scott city. I'm Tony Blair. Plus the entire now. Want to say stop until things get along well airing. Any yeah. Condit. Yeah. At an. Really this is excitement. They came together it watched on TV. Here is a lot of I'm ready to go. Arguably this debris and Hungary's parliament now it's. What I love about this. You can harvest. Strong leadership and America first and powerlessness. But they'll be the heart. Anything else and that now. I'm really appreciate you being here and highlighting some just talking. It is Grand Rapids. Yeah. And now and they all pro watching for more than average and not your reach and and yeah and analysts that he he's gotten on much Apple's evil doing it on the again we're hearing rapids Michigan has not yet. Has mountain. And yeah. How much for watching yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.