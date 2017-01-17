Transcript for Michigan Trump Supporters Weigh In on the President-Elect's Use of Twitter

Everyone that's Terry Moran here it glories cafe in Warren Michigan where you can recommend. Highly sought the swing kept a hold. Finally the Reagan Democrats believe that generation. Working class voters shifted over the Republican Party ever sent. This county went Borough president. Fidel truck. People want change. Hard hit by a breach. Movement jobs. Very very satisfied to where maybe get a sense. After the dust settles from doing its cellular. Life. I'm Dr. good and they love their beloved tigers here I'm cubs fans some feeling very generous. Embedded in the white. There are very good. When I come over here. You know. Capitalism and heavily. Doing well even earlier. About inauguration. About this give the man right. In the Shia Sunday. And do it carried in him. Feeling of people are trying to block him over and drilling by U. That we were talking a little earlier and he's had some effects and he's already done. In my consecutive feeling bwic. City give him. Where they did not. Are you going. Customs agents and cashier in the TP money so you feel he's already shake things up. Are you optimistic. What's up my duty and country well you know. So I'm here. Saying it's like a comedian. George Tenet for a hands since he wouldn't hear me. Out. I think. It is I can't see it get away with anything that's a good thing doesn't look like. He's going to be president takes the he's probably shut that yeah. Hang on my stuff into his. Would they stop you from let me no music. The modern day. He knows he can't put national securities. They can also collided today. Like this Lewiston school. Representative John knows exactly. Or anything here from the people there maintenance. Utility. Countries don't like producers. And divided. My life. My. We're just haven't read it back. We needed. They're everywhere. Not making. Should she didn't. But I'd vote for him then you can. Thank you mom. No natural. Come me president. Election. You don't think much run this country. My cats. My water bill increases for the three of us to a hundred dollars I pay fourteen dollars and in the rest just. I have a piece of won't be. They compete I pay road tax. Because when he forgot about everybody we love pets. We'll check elections four. Would you vote for. No I do not. It's a mom's story. You think you can thank you. On your side. WB due to a senior right. The eighties I was out of work. They want to take the most part in so I guess we'll him. We re told me. I have no jurisdictional basis. Movement. Switchers Dixie you haven't Kuwait's. We didn't come knocking on my door and better benefits. So it's immaterial. To meet the president and he doesn't do anything from me. He does everything for his.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.