Mike Pence delivers remarks at CPAC

The vice president took jabs at the media tonight and while discussing health care, Pence told the crowd "America's Obamacare nightmare is about to end."
1:18 | 02/23/17

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

