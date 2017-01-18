Transcript for Mike Pence Will Follow Examples Set By George H.W. Bush, Dick Cheney

Toll of September you would want to be a very active vice president you said Vice President Cheney. Was a model for you have you had any contact with former Vice President Cheney and he told but about that. I'm by I have. Vice President Cheney is a friend's. Great encouragement to me as has been. Vice president Quayle who I've known since my early days in politics. You know the more fun about it more of when I think about the the president that I'll be serving. I've been spending a firm out of time thinking about the life in the example. Of vice president George Herbert walker. Because I think then as now. It was a president taking office who came to Washington DC to change Washington. Bold and fresh leadership and who have marshalled the support of millions of Americans that carried him in office been in touch. I only won't make it to the inauguration. Well we had a wonderful conversation just a few short weeks and I chatted with him a little bit about my admiration for him. Combat veteran in World War II. An aviator like myself. Someone had gone and on the service country in the number of ways of course be president but. We talked a little bit about his years as vice president because I think what would he was able to do. For president Ronald Reagan I hope Winfrey to be able to do for president Donald Trump and that is simply be a support. Bring whatever life experiences I can bring to bear. To help communicate. The president's agenda to Capitol Hill and all across this country. And it and it did. Did Vice President Cheney give you any advice that you can share. He's mostly talk to me about about and many foreign policy issues he uses tremendous background of course national security defense and and I'm grateful for that. And in just grateful for the conversations we've had about family life the vice presidency. Havel also today we've we are so grateful. To Vice President Biden. And in jail for the hospitality that extended to our family we are very long lunch. At the vice president's residence with them. But Joseph and I have had a couple of very long conversations. About issues facing the nation. Abroad he's been kind enough to offer me briefings giving his perspective on those things and and and if I'm I'm just very grateful for these predecessors in the way that they've reached out. To give me the full range of their counsel and also the kind encouragement apart from politics of people that have done the job.

