Transcript for Mike Pence Takes the Oath of Office

Price for months and you raise your right hand and repeat after me. I Michaels and Richard parents do solemnly swear. I Michael Richards events do solemnly swear. But I will support and defend the constitution. Of the United States. But I will support and defend the constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic. Against all enemies foreign and domestic. That I will bear true faith and allegiance to this. But I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same that I take this obligation freely. That I take this obligation freely. Without any mental reservation. Or purpose of evasion without any mental reservation. Or purpose of evasion. And that Arnold well and faithfully discharge. And that I will well. And faithfully discharge. The duties of the office. On which I'm about to enter the duties of the office on which I am about to enter so help me god so help me god. Congratulations. There's life after taking the oath. And has children. Ipads this hand on the Reagan family Bible. And turned around saw that there the vice president. It's somewhat longer than the president. They don't have as much to do. John Nance Garner Scarlett Bob Stevens is about to split the office nothing else that's okay that's. But it's and gotten tremendous honor and he will be an activist vice president. Donald Trump has said he will delegate. So he is a key person in our country as of this moment congratulations there from the president. Mr. Biden.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.