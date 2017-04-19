Transcript for Mike Pence warns North Korea: 'The sword stands ready'

Also overnight vice president Mike Pence issuing another warning to North Korea pence address troops aboard the USS Ronald Reagan south of Tokyo this morning. Vowing an overwhelming an effective response to any use of conventional or nuclear weapons. But he also assured Japan that the US is hoping for a peaceful resolution. The United States of America will always seek peace. And under president trump. To shield stands guard. And the sort stands ready. Pence added that the trump administration would continue to work with allies to apply economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea. We're learning this morning the aircraft carrier that president trump referred to what he said he was sending an armada to deter North Korea was nowhere near the Korean Peninsula. Turns out the USS Carl Vinson was actually 3000 miles away heading in the opposite direction for joint exercises with the Australian navy. Pentagon officials told the New York Times it was difficult to roll back the story with the president. Playing up the use of force the ship is now on course and expected to arrive next week. And the president is priming to make sure that more products are stamped with the words made in America. President from signed his buy American higher American executive order to Wisconsin tool factory. He's looking to reform the H one B visa program for highly skilled foreign workers. He said the order would aggressively promote American made goods and ensure that American labor is hired to do those jobs.

