Mike Pompeo: Everything you need to know

More
President Trump chose Mike Pompeo to replace Rex Tillerson as secretary of state.
0:42 | 03/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mike Pompeo: Everything you need to know

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":43640702,"title":"Mike Pompeo: Everything you need to know","duration":"0:42","description":"President Trump chose Mike Pompeo to replace Rex Tillerson as secretary of state.","url":"/Politics/video/mike-pompeo-43640702","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.